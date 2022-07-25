25th July 2022
VP Abdelbagi to armed groups: “Console your hearts and return to peace.”

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

Hussein Abdelbagi, Vice President for Service Cluster and the chairman of the National Task Force for Covid-19 - courtesy

Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol has condemned the attack that killed the Commissioner of Mayom County in Unity State last week, and appealed to armed holdout groups to joint peace efforts.

Last week, the SSPA rebels launched a midnight hit-and-run attack on the residence of the Commissioner of Mayom County, killing 12 people and wounding 13 others including two women.

The late, Chuol Gatluak Manime, is an elder brother to the Presidential Advisor on National Security, Tut Gatluak Manime.

The rebel forces loyal to discredited former SSPDF General, Stephen Buay Rolnyang also burned the County headquarters before they fled North, in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi termed the incident a despicable crime and called upon those holding arms against the government to cease violence and embrace peace.

“I am calling upon those who are still carrying arms against the coalition government to console their hearts and drop them to pave way for… stability.

Abdelbagi, who returned from a visit to the United Arab Emirates, expressed condolences to the family of the victims of Mayom attack.

