Bishop Badi abhors same-sex marriage as sinful act

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justin Badi Arama has detested same sex marriage as a sinful curse that could provoke God’s anger.

Bishop Arama, who will attend an Anglican Church leaders Conference in the UK, appealed for prayers support for his delegation, as they “prepare to challenge the western church to uphold biblical integrity.”

Speaking to the State-owned television, SSBC, before his departure in Juba on Sunday, the prominent religious leader said the practice is against the Bible.

“We request prayers support from our faithful, as we go to challenge the western church to uphold Biblical integrity, especially in the area of marriage. We are to make it clear that gay marriage is a sin,” said Bishop Badi.

Convened by the Archbishop of Canterbury this year, the Lambeth Conference will take place from 26th July to the 8th of August.

It is a gathering of about 600 bishops from across the Anglican Communion for prayer and reflection, fellowship and dialogue on church and world affairs.

The conference under the theme of “God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together,’’ will explore what it means for the Anglican Communion to be responsive to the needs of a 21st Century world.

The event will gather together bishops for prayer, bible study, worship and fellowship and helps decide the shape of the Anglican Communion for the next decade.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter