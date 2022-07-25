25th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Bishop Badi abhors same-sex marriage as sinful act

Bishop Badi abhors same-sex marriage as sinful act

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

The Primate Badi Arama - courtesy

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justin Badi Arama has detested same sex marriage as a sinful curse that could provoke God’s anger.

Bishop Arama, who will attend an Anglican Church leaders Conference in the UK, appealed for prayers support for his delegation, as they “prepare to challenge the western church to uphold biblical integrity.”

Speaking to the State-owned television, SSBC, before his departure in Juba on Sunday, the prominent religious leader said the practice is against the Bible.

“We request prayers support from our faithful, as we go to challenge the western church to uphold Biblical integrity, especially in the area of marriage. We are to make it clear that gay marriage is a sin,” said Bishop Badi.

Convened by the Archbishop of Canterbury this year, the Lambeth Conference will take place from 26th July to the 8th of August.

It is a gathering of about 600 bishops from across the Anglican Communion for prayer and reflection, fellowship and dialogue on church and world affairs.

The conference under the theme of “God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together,’’ will explore what it means for the Anglican Communion to be responsive to the needs of a 21st Century world.

The event will gather together bishops for prayer, bible study, worship and fellowship and helps decide the shape of the Anglican Communion for the next decade.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living 1

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 2

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 3

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 4

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation 5

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police explains why 2008 Panel Code Act needs amendments

Published 49 mins ago

Pope Francis in Canada to apologize for abuse in Catholic residential schools

Published 5 hours ago

Tonj North illegal firearm owners face 10 years in jail or join the army

Published 7 hours ago

VP Abdelbagi to armed groups: “Console your hearts and return to peace.”

Published 8 hours ago

Bishop Badi abhors same-sex marriage as sinful act

Published 8 hours ago

Yei authorities sue 20 traders for selling diarrhea-causing maize flour

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.