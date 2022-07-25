25th July 2022
Tonj North illegal firearm owners face 10 years in jail or join the army

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Traditional chiefs in Tonj North County sign a commitment to outlaw possession of firearms by civilians in the area. | Photo: National Police/Social Media.

Local chiefs in Tonj North County of Warrap State have consented to a commitment document punishing illegal owners of firearms with up to 10 years in prison or forceful recruitment into the army.

The traditional leaders are also said to have collected more than 600 AK-47 rifles, PKM machine-guns and stolen cattle from the local youth.

According to a police statement over the weekend, armed youth voluntarily handed over their guns to the chief, after days of engagement through dialogue.

The firearms and looted properties were then submitted to the high-level delegation of security chiefs currently in the area.

The commitment documents signed by the chiefs of Rualbet and Madhiath payams provided that a civilian found in possession of fire arms will be disowned by the local authorities.

“After signing of commitment document, they (illegal gun owners) shall be imprisoned for period not less than 10 years or forcefully recruited into army,” reads the statement.

A team of security officials led by the Chief of Defense Force General Santino Deng Wol, is in Tonj North to restore calm, after the deadly fighting between the army and armed youth last month.

The clashes erupted, when SSPDF tried to recover some cattle, allegedly stolen by armed youth in Rualbet Payam.

25 people lost their lives, including the Chief of Military Intelligence in the area and a former commissioner.

The security committee have so far recovered nearly a thousand rifles and over 200 stolen cattle through the efforts of local chiefs.

