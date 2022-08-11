UNMISS urges govt to probe extrajudicial killing in Unity State

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan appeals for an investigation into the extrajudicial execution of four men in Mayom County of Unity state.

A video circulated on social media, displayed the death of four captives loyal to Stephen Buay, by firing squad last weekend.

The victims were tied together and then blindfolded before they were shot by soldiers in SSPDF uniforms in a bushy area.

In a statement, the head of UNMISS joined the government’s condemnation of the summary executions.

“Anyone who is suspected of a crime must be subject to a proper trial as part of a fair judicial process, extrajudicial killings must be condemned because they cannot be a basis for restoring law and order,” said Special Envoy Nicholas Haysom.

Haysom also commended assurances from Information Minister, Michael Makuei, Defence Minister, Angelina Teny, and the SSPDF spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang.

On Monday, Major Nyuon Garang Kuol, Major General Pur Aruop Kuol and another unidentified officer were extradited to South Sudan by the Sudanese intelligence personnel.

The victims were tied together, blindfolded, paraded and shot dead by soldiers in SSPDF uniforms.

Another man, identified as Brigadier General Gatluak Majiok, was also burnt alive inside a grass-thatched hut, at an abandoned village.

The execution, captured in a video footage and widely shared on social media, prompted the military leadership in Juba to call an emergency meeting.

On Tuesday, the Chief of Defense Forces vowed to hold accountable those involved in the extra-judicial killing in Mayom County of Unity State.

General Santino Deng Wol also directed an investigation into the incident to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable, saying the incident is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth said the country is governed by law and all the laws must be respected.

Makuei also vowed action against those who committed “such an atrocious act” and that they will be apprehended and brought to the book.

The Minister of Defense, Angelina Teny condemned the extrajudicial killing, after meeting President Salva Kiir yesterday.

Angelina said the Ministry of Defense and SSPDF didn’t order the execution.

“We have military justice, when someone is arrested and they are culprits, the due process takes place, they are investigated, tried and the trial passes the judgment. We don’t do summary execution,” she said.



Haysom further stressed the importance of building strong local justice systems across South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué offered to play for free Previous Post