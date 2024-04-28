Parties reviewing peace roadmap for Kiir, Machar to decide

Peace parties are expected to endorse a review implementation status of the 2018 agreement next weekend to determine elections at the end of the transitional period.

The parties have been in recent weeks engaged in dialogue to break the impasse over the December 2024 slated general elections.

The positions of the SPLM In Government and SPLM-In Opposition have been a zero same as the latter rejected the holding of polls, citing un implemented key provisions of the peace agreement.

The differences prompted the parties to dialogue on the way forward.

According to Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr Elia Lomuro, the parties have reviewed six chapters of the 2018 deal except chapter four that provides for the funding of the process.

“Reviewed things related to Chapter 1 chapter 2-chapter 3 chapter 5 and Chapter 6 regarding the constitution-making process,” he said.

The reviewed chapters include the agreement’s preliminary provision, mechanisms of the permanent constitution-making process, stages of the constitution-making process and financial provisions, among others.

Dr Lumor who is also the Secretary General of High-Level Standing Committee on Status of the Peace Implementation says the parties were outstanding on chapter four on provision of funding.

The chapter he says, has been referred to the ministry of fiancé and relevant institutions get a full report next Saturday for signing.

“We are still outstanding on the report on chapter 4 which is now being looked at by the Ministry of Finance and the related institutions, the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Justice , Ministry of Animals and Fisheries , Minister of Mining and so on. All areas being reviewed by the concern institutions.”

“So, we have agreed that next Saturday when we get the full report of the implementation status of chapter 4, we will now review it as well and agree and sign on what has been reviewed.”

After that, Dr Lumoro says, the parties will then engaged on the way forward to the pending tasks.

“The next step is just to discuss if something is not completed. How would we move forward if something is pending. For example, if the constitution-making process is pending, how do we move forward, particularly the relationships? So, these are the discussions that be followed.”

He spoke to reporters after the meeting yesterday in Juba.

Meanwhile, Tut Gatluak, the chairperson of the standing committee said upon completion, the report will be submitted to the presidency while assuring the citizens that the parties are moving in the right path..

“We have agreed among ourselves, the parties that signed the agreement to discuss and build on what we agreed upon,

“And I would like to tell our citizens that we are moving in the right path and we will submit the report to the leadership,” he said.



Share with friends: Facebook twitter