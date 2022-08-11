Juba Commissioner gives traders 3-month ultimatum to renew licenses

The Commissioner of Juba County has issued a three-month time frame for traders operating in his jurisdiction to renew their licenses.

Charles Joseph Wani said the directive is to regulate business activities in line with the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

In the order issued on Tuesday, Wani stated that all licenses expired on 30th June 2022.

He said the process commenced last month, and traders operating in the territory of Juba County are requested to renew and obtain licenses within a three months period.

The directive did not mention license renewal fees for the traders.

However, it directed traders to present their clearance certificates and other documents from the relevant Institutions before going to the Payam for the issuance of licenses.

Commissioner Wani also authorized the executive directors and directors of the 13 Payams, the business community, chamber of commerce, and the state revenue authority, to implement the local order.

