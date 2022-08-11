11th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Juba Commissioner gives traders 3-month ultimatum to renew licenses

Juba Commissioner gives traders 3-month ultimatum to renew licenses

Author: Joice Evans | Published: 7 hours ago

Charles Joseph Wani, the Commissioner of Juba County - courtesy

The Commissioner of Juba County has issued a three-month time frame for traders operating in his jurisdiction to renew their licenses.

Charles Joseph Wani said the directive is to regulate business activities in line with the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

In the order issued on Tuesday, Wani stated that all licenses expired on 30th June 2022.

He said the process commenced last month, and traders operating in the territory of Juba County are requested to renew and obtain licenses within a three months period.

The directive did not mention license renewal fees for the traders.

However, it directed traders to present their clearance certificates and other documents from the relevant Institutions before going to the Payam for the issuance of licenses.

Commissioner Wani also authorized the executive directors and directors of the 13 Payams, the business community, chamber of commerce, and the state revenue authority, to implement the local order.

Popular Stories
Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 1

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt 2

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt

Published Saturday, August 6, 2022

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion 3

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion

Published Friday, August 5, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 4

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 5

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lobong’s govt accused of turning a blind eye on Ikwoto insecurities

Published 2 hours ago

Peace soldiers get NTC-procured food after two years

Published 3 hours ago

Beijing tells Juba: “Stop fighting and seek peace,”

Published 4 hours ago

UJoSS in promising talks with govt to release detained reporter

Published 4 hours ago

Unified peace soldiers in figure

Published 5 hours ago

Tut Gatluak appeals for dialogue with armed groups

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.