South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Lul Tuach Dojiok, a 34-year-old South Sudanese artist recounted a traumatic tale of escaping human traffickers in Thailand.



Lul who is also known as LTD Bul Bul narrated his ordeal in one of the South-East Asia countries during an interview with Eye Radio on Monday, April 22, 2024.

His story sheds light on the dangers of human trafficking and the vulnerabilities faced by individuals seeking better opportunities.

It all began in September 2022, when Lul stumbled upon a Facebook job offer promising a substantial payment of $1300—a sum that held the promise of alleviating his financial struggles.

With hope in his heart, he pursued this opportunity, unaware of the nightmare that awaited him.

Upon his arrival in Bangkok, Lul was greeted by a man who directed him through the visa process.

However, his journey took an unexpected turn when he was handed over to a taxi driver under the guise of being taken to a hotel.

As the taxi drove deeper into the night, Lul’s unease grew. Nine hours later, they veered off the main road and entered a dense forest.

Lul found himself surrounded by four other people, all of whom were forbidden from speaking. Fear and confusion gripped him as he realized he was in grave danger.

Desperate for an opportunity to escape, Lul seized a moment when he needed to go for a short call. He slipped away into the forest, passionately praying for safety and relying on the cover of darkness to conceal his movements.

After trekking throughout the entire night, he stumbled upon a town whose name eluded him. There, he spotted police officers stationed across the road.

As he ran toward the police officers, they automatically drew their pistols, frightened by the sight of a black man approaching them.

Lul dropped to one knee and placed his hands on his head in a gesture of surrender.

Once the police officers realized that he posed no threat, they holstered their guns and instructed Lul to sit beside them.

Lul requested water to quench his thirst, and the police officers promptly fetched him both water and a soft drink.

During the investigation, the police comprehended Lul’s predicament, leading them to transfer him to the Tourist Police for further assistance.

While under the care of the Tourist Police, Lul requested their assistance in sending messages to his friends online to inform them of his situation.

The Tourist Police later facilitated Lul’s return to Bangkok, arranging a flight using some dollars he had in his pocket.

With the support of social media and fellow artist Tvavy, Lul’s story gained traction, prompting a collective effort to raise funds for his return to South Sudan.

Lul’s resilience and courage in the face of adversity serve as a powerful reminder of the dangers posed by human trafficking and the importance of community support in aiding vulnerable individuals.

His traumatic experience underscores the need for greater awareness and action to combat this prevalent issue and protect those most at risk.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter