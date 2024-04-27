27th April 2024
SSFA President Maduot pays visit to Upper Nile’s football clubs

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 56 mins ago

SSFA President Augustino Maduot greets Kaka players at a friendly match btw Al Merriekh FC Kaka and Salam FC Kaka, Friday, 27/04/2024|Courtesy

The President of South Sudan Football Association  and his accompanying delegation on Friday paid a visit to Kaka Payam, Manyo County of Upper Nile State where he engaged with the newly established  sub-local football association seeking recognition of the football governing body.

In photos posted on the association’s official Facebook page,  hundreds of jubilant sport’s lovers and football players from different football clubs in Kaka on Friday welcomed Mr. Augustino Madout and his accompanying delegation.

He was accompanied by Mr. Thiong John, the Chairperson of the Players’ Status Committee, Mr. Sebit Dok, the Deputy Chairperson of the SSFA National Teams Committee,  and the President of Melut LFA, Mr. Deng Abdulrahaman.

President Augustino Madout’s visit to Kaka town is said to be ” part of his mission to engage with local football associations, and stakeholders across the nation to extend support for the greater good and prosperity of football in South Sudan.”

In a meeting with the administrator of Kaka Payam, Thomas Othow, Mr. Maduot urged the leadership of the County to render necessary support to the growth of football, pointing out the need for the allocation of enough land for football grounds.

He also called on the Commissioner to assist the Kaka Sub Local Football Association in promoting women’s football through sensitizing communities to give girls equal rights to participate in football.

In a separate meeting with the board members of Kaka Sub Local Football Association, The President of Kaka Sub LFA, Mohamed Budo reportedly urged the leadership of SSFA for the approval of the Kaka Sub Local Football Association  as a sub-local football association.

He also called on the delegation to offer capacity building of coaches, referees and administrators as well as asking provide football equipment Kaka Payam.

The delegation concluded its visit at Kaka playing ground by witnessing a friendly match between Al Merriekh FC Kaka and Salam FC Kaka – held  in recognition of what is decried as special and historical.

 

 

 



