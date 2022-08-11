11th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué offered to play for free

Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué offered to play for free

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 9 hours ago

Barcelona center-back. | Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images.

Veteran center-back Gerard Pique has offered to play for free at Barcelona in order to help the club meets Laliga’s financial Fair-Play, according to AS Espana.

Pique met last week with Barcelona President Laporta and expressed willingness to take the decision, saying his contract would not be a problem.

The 37-year-old Catalan Defender made the decision a year after he lowered his salary so that FC Barcelona could register Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

According to the Spanish media, the step will make it easier for the club to register the signings made this summer.

Laliga giant Barcelona has issues with registering the likes of Robert Lweandowiski, Andris Christensen, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Jules Kounde who came through the 2022 transfer window.

On August 4, AS reported that Piqué was considering taking a step forward before the start of LaLiga to reaffirm his commitment to the team.

Despite being the fifth center-back in the squad, Piqué is convinced that he will end up being an important player for Barcelona.

He reportedly agreed to modification of his contract at a dinner with Joan Laporta last week.

In 2020, Piqué renewed his contract for two years, with significant pay cut in an attempt to help Barcelona maintain Leo Messi, who ended up in Paris Saint-Germain.

 

 

Popular Stories
Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 1

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt 2

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt

Published Saturday, August 6, 2022

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion 3

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion

Published Friday, August 5, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 4

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 5

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lobong’s govt accused of turning a blind eye on Ikwoto insecurities

Published 2 hours ago

Peace soldiers get NTC-procured food after two years

Published 3 hours ago

Beijing tells Juba: “Stop fighting and seek peace,”

Published 4 hours ago

UJoSS in promising talks with govt to release detained reporter

Published 4 hours ago

Unified peace soldiers in figure

Published 5 hours ago

Tut Gatluak appeals for dialogue with armed groups

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.