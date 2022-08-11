Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué offered to play for free

Veteran center-back Gerard Pique has offered to play for free at Barcelona in order to help the club meets Laliga’s financial Fair-Play, according to AS Espana.

Pique met last week with Barcelona President Laporta and expressed willingness to take the decision, saying his contract would not be a problem.

The 37-year-old Catalan Defender made the decision a year after he lowered his salary so that FC Barcelona could register Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

According to the Spanish media, the step will make it easier for the club to register the signings made this summer.

Laliga giant Barcelona has issues with registering the likes of Robert Lweandowiski, Andris Christensen, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Jules Kounde who came through the 2022 transfer window.

On August 4, AS reported that Piqué was considering taking a step forward before the start of LaLiga to reaffirm his commitment to the team.

Despite being the fifth center-back in the squad, Piqué is convinced that he will end up being an important player for Barcelona.

He reportedly agreed to modification of his contract at a dinner with Joan Laporta last week.

In 2020, Piqué renewed his contract for two years, with significant pay cut in an attempt to help Barcelona maintain Leo Messi, who ended up in Paris Saint-Germain.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Jonglei State parliament to send Finance Minister packing Previous Post