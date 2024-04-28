Mvolo County decries lack of roads

Authorities in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria states have decried lack roads in the area they say has hampered farmers from accessing market for their plenty of produce.

The County Commissioner, John Komo Dei raised the concern during the visit by Presidential Affairs Minister Bangasi Joseph Bakasoro and Chief of Administration in the office of the President, Yel Lual Koor at the weekend.

Komo said the locals have cultivated abundant of crops but the farmers are unable to transport their produce to the market due to the lack of roads.

“We, as the people of Mvolo are agriculturalists who care about agricultural activities. We planted crops at the river side, but the biggest challenge for us is the road so we can transport our products to the markets. We do not have passable roads,” he said.

In 2021, the inhabitants of Mvolo mobilized themselves to open up roads manually.

In a photo, the locals were seen using machetes, hoes and other hand equipment to clear through a forest to create a path to ease movement and service delivery within area and aid trade with neighboring communities .

Kombo appealed to the national government to help the community and connect the area through roads.

“We appeal to our national government to help us in this matter.

Komo also invited Juba-based companies to invest in the county, saying the area is rich in minerals.

” The companies that market things and resources are all based in the capital, Juba, but in Mvolo here we are have other things and resources, such as gold.”.

The County official was speaking on the state-owned TV, SSBC on Friday.

