S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

The South African’s state-owned oil company, Strategic Fuel Fund has completed its initial aerial survey on an oil reserve in Jonglei state.

At the weekend, the Energy Capital & Power news outlet reported that the company SFF is contracted to operate at Block B2 oil reserve in Jonglei in partnership with NilePet.

The management last week travelled to Bor during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state visit to South Sudan.

The visit to Bor also came after the company initiated an oil and gas exploration campaign in Jonglei state, completing its initial aerial survey last month.

KB Trivedi who leads the South African delegation highlighted the successful completion of the geophysical survey in March, covering an extensive area of 47,000 square kilometres—the largest survey ever conducted in South Sudan.

Trivedi praised the collaboration with the South Sudan Geophysical Company (SSGC) and emphasized its significance for both countries.

Trivedi also informed the group about the ongoing merger of three South African state companies—PetroSA, iGas, and SFF—into the new South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC).

Godfrey Moagi, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Fuel Fund, has been appointed as the interim CEO of the new company.

Trivedi emphasized that, alongside petroleum projects, mining would be a crucial aspect of future bilateral engagement.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director Nilepet Bernard Makeny expressed his confidence in the partnership and pledged Nilepet’s support for the project.

Makeny called for attention to the importance of the environmental impact assessment.

He also revealed that the South African company has already opened a subsidiary in the mining sector.

The companies plan to conduct an environmental impact assessment in the next six months, commencing with a site visit to Bor, the capital of Jonglei.

Oil Deal

In South Sudan and South Africa in May 2019 inked a six-year Exploration Production Sharing Agreement for Block B2 in Jonglei State.

The deal was signed by South Sudan’s ex-Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, and Jeff Radebe, South Africa’s Minister of Energy.

South Africa had committed $50 million to explore Block B2, covering 120,000 square kilometres and is said to be rich in hydrocarbons.

