U.S. pledges $42 million to bolster South Sudan’s fight against HIV

The United States government has announced $42 million for this year to support South Sudan’s fight against HIV/AIDS through treatment and prevention, as it encourages the transitional government to use public money to strengthen health system.

In a press statement on the commemoration of World AIDS Day, US Embassy in Juba underscores that an estimated 160,000 people are living with HIV in the country, with their families and communities bearing the burden of the disease.

The mission pointed out its longstanding assistance to South Sudan in combating the epidemic since 2007, providing $367 million in HIV relief through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

“This year alone, PEPFAR is investing $42 million to support over 87% of the 63,000 South Sudanese currently on HIV treatment,” the statement said.

It added that for South Sudan’s population to be free from the deadly disease, the government must use national revenue to strengthen its healthcare system.

“We urge the transitional government to use public revenue to strengthen the health system through investing in healthcare facilities, training healthcare workers, and ensuring equitable access to quality care for all.”

The diplomatic mission said it continues to engage and support civil society organizations advocating for the welfare of people living with the virus, provide essential services, and promote social inclusion.

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi recently said HIV/AIDs remains a significant public health concern in South Sudan, with 8,100 infections in 2023 alone and a total of 140,000 people living with the disease.

Abdelbagi – the Chairperson of the Service Cluster – said the enforcement of prevention measures slowed down by limited funding and emphasized awareness campaigns to sensitize populations about the importance and treatment of the virus.

According to the vice president, various assessments indicated that several challenges are limiting progress in HIV prevention including underfunding of HIV prevention programs dependency on external support.

Health Minister Awel has also expressed dismay over the limited funding allocated to the health sector in the annual fiscal year budget, adding that the underfunding frustrates reforms implementation in the health system.

She underscored that the government allocated only 1.3 percent of the 4.2 trillion-pound fiscal year budget to the health sector, which is less than the 2% allocated in the 2023-2024 and will only cater for salaries and incentives of health workers.

South Sudan has some of the worst health indicators in the world, with the maternal mortality ratio estimated at 789 deaths per 100,000 live births, child mortality rate at 93 per 1,000 live births, and infant mortality rate at 60 per 1,000 live births.

According to Health Pooled Fund, access to healthcare service remains a challenge for many communities in South Sudan, and even reaching a health facility does not guarantee access to appropriate care.

In September, U.S. announced a $30 million contribution over three years to the Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) which provides critical support to healthcare centers across South Sudan.

The multi-donor agency assumed the role of Health Pooled Fund in June 2024 after the latter announced it was phasing out its financial and logistical support to primary healthcare centers in South Sudan after 12 years.

The new HSTP establishes a nationwide health service delivery platform, led by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the World Bank and other donor partners.

