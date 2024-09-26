US announces $30 million to fund healthcare in South Sudan

The United States government has announced a $30 million contribution over three years to the Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) which provides critical support to healthcare centers across South Sudan.

In a press statement on Thursday, US Embassy in South Sudan said the donation will compliment the $369.5 million multi-donor fund aimed to expand access to a basic health and nutrition services and strengthen the country’s health system.

“The American people, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, will contribute $30 million over three years to the $369.5 million multi-donor Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) managed by the World Bank in South Sudan,” said Daisy Dix, the Public Affairs Officer at the embassy.

“Through the HSTP, the United States is pleased to join other health donors committed to improving the health of South Sudanese people.”

In June 2024, the multi-donor agency assumed the role of Health Pooled Fund which announced it was phasing out its financial and logistical support to primary healthcare centers in South Sudan after 12 years.

The new HSTP establishes a nationwide health service delivery platform, led by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the World Bank and other donor partners.

UN children’s fund UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO) will support the implementation of health service delivery and strengthening the health system respectively as managing organizations, the statement said.

The US mission underscored that South Sudan continues to suffer some of the worst maternal and child health indicators globally, adding that in 2020, more than 1,200 women died per 100,000 live births and one child in ten died before the age of five.

“Through the HSTP, U.S. funds will be used to procure and deliver maternal and child health kits for host communities, refugees and returnees through health facilities.”

The Embassy calls on the transitional government to prioritize its responsibilities to the South Sudanese people and to increase its use of public revenue to support the health sector.

