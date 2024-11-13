13th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   With 8,100 infections in one year, HIV now a major public health issue: Abdelbagi

With 8,100 infections in one year, HIV now a major public health issue: Abdelbagi

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi. (Photo: MoH).

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi said on Monday that HIV/AIDs remains a significant public health concern in South Sudan with 140,000 people living with the disease in the country.

Abdelbagi – the Chairperson of the Service Cluster – revealed that the Ministry of Health recorded 8,100 new infections in 2023 alone, with the enforcement of prevention measures slowed down by limited funding.

The vice president stated that awareness campaigns must be initiated among communities to sensitize populations about the importance and treatment of the virus.

“The government is mindful that HIV remains a major public health challenge in South Sudan, with about 140,000 people living with HIV and 8,100 new HIV infections in 2023,” he said at the opening session of a high-level dialogue on HIV/AIDs prevention in Juba.

“The country is still confronted with major barriers to scaling up comprehensive HIV prevention measures, contributing to the slower reduction in new HIV infections and undermining the overall goals to achieving epidemic control in the country.”

According to the vice president, various assessments indicated that several challenges are limiting progress in HIV prevention including underfunding of HIV prevention programs dependency on external support.

On her part, National Minister of Health Yolanda Awel called on the national government and partners to embark on action-based approach in fighting the epidemic.

Awel suggested a high-level government commitment to eradicate the disease through increased funding to the health sector.

“We need to talk in action, not just beautiful words on paper. This is what we have been doing for almost two decades. It is time to actually up our game,” she said.

“By upping our game, we need to roll up our sleeves for results to be realized. This involves all the stakeholders. And it involves us, like in the government, and to show the highest level of the commitment, and to show that the government is highly committed.”

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline 1

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published November 8, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 2

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published November 8, 2024

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school 3

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school

Published November 7, 2024

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025 4

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025

Published November 11, 2024

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area 5

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area

Published November 6, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Financial Act guarantees citizens greater transparency in public spending – Dr. Dongrin

Published 19 mins ago

Health sector allocated only 1.3% of SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

Published 37 mins ago

New health sector project to support 1,158 health facilities: MoH

Published 2 hours ago

Expert urges oil firms to prevent crude chemicals from washing into floodwater

Published 2 hours ago

Four detainees killed as gunmen attack police jail in Abyei

Published 3 hours ago

Levies in Finance Bill 2024-2025 may push S. Sudan to economic collapse: Oyet

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.