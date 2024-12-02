2nd December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

EAC flag. (EAC)

The East African Community (EAC) has officially recognized Kiswahili and French as the region’s new official languages for trade and diplomacy.

South Sudan, an important EAC partner state, will now be part of this historic shift alongside the other member states.

This decision marks a significant step toward enhancing communication, cooperation, and integration within the East African region.

This landmark decision was made during the 24th Ordinary Summit of the East African Heads of State in Tanzania, where amendments to Article 137 of the EAC treaty were signed and approved.

Under the previous version of Article 137, English was the sole official language of the region, with Kiswahili designated as a lingua franca (common language) for the Community.

The recent amendments now elevate Kiswahili and French to the status of official languages, reflecting the region’s diverse linguistic landscape and commitment to regional unity.

Kiswahili, a widely spoken language in Tanzania and Kenya, has also found its way into several other EAC member states, including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Somalia.

Although Kiswahili is not as universally spoken in some of these countries, it is recognized as an important regional language for trade and diplomacy.

French, on the other hand, is already the official language in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, and Rwanda.

Its inclusion as an official EAC language will help foster greater integration with these Francophone nations.

The EAC had previously lacked a formal policy to make Kiswahili an official language in all of its eight member states.

With the latest amendments, both Kiswahili and French will serve as critical tools for communication, enhancing collaboration among member states and promoting inclusivity across the region.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 1

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise 2

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

Published November 27, 2024

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension 3

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension

Published November 26, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 4

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

CES governor decries land grabbing, cattle influx in farmlands 5

CES governor decries land grabbing, cattle influx in farmlands

Published November 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan given until June 2025 to complete EAC confederation consultations

Published 11 hours ago

EAC leaders commit to fast-tracking political federation, regional integration

Published 11 hours ago

Tanzania powers all 14,000 villages, President Samia highlights energy progress at Summit

Published 12 hours ago

Ruto reaffirms commitment to South Sudan’s peace, says the conclusion is expected soon

Published 12 hours ago

Kiir returns from Arusha after passing EAC mantle to Kenya’s Ruto

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.