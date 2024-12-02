EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

The East African Community (EAC) has officially recognized Kiswahili and French as the region’s new official languages for trade and diplomacy.

South Sudan, an important EAC partner state, will now be part of this historic shift alongside the other member states.

This decision marks a significant step toward enhancing communication, cooperation, and integration within the East African region.

This landmark decision was made during the 24th Ordinary Summit of the East African Heads of State in Tanzania, where amendments to Article 137 of the EAC treaty were signed and approved.

Under the previous version of Article 137, English was the sole official language of the region, with Kiswahili designated as a lingua franca (common language) for the Community.

The recent amendments now elevate Kiswahili and French to the status of official languages, reflecting the region’s diverse linguistic landscape and commitment to regional unity.

Kiswahili, a widely spoken language in Tanzania and Kenya, has also found its way into several other EAC member states, including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Somalia.

Although Kiswahili is not as universally spoken in some of these countries, it is recognized as an important regional language for trade and diplomacy.

French, on the other hand, is already the official language in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, and Rwanda.

Its inclusion as an official EAC language will help foster greater integration with these Francophone nations.

The EAC had previously lacked a formal policy to make Kiswahili an official language in all of its eight member states.

With the latest amendments, both Kiswahili and French will serve as critical tools for communication, enhancing collaboration among member states and promoting inclusivity across the region.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter