Health sector allocated only 1.3% of SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

The Minister of Health Yolanda Awel Deng has expressed dismay over the limited funding allocated to the health sector in the annual fiscal year budget, adding that the underfunding frustrates reforms implementation in the health system.

Ms. Awel made the remarks at a session of the High-Level Dialogue on HIV/AIDs prevention in Juba, after the government allocated only 1.3 percent of the 4.2 trillion-pound fiscal year budget to the health sector.

Minister Awel said the 1.3% budget which is less than the 2% allocated in the 2023-2024 – is a drop in the ocean and will only cater for salaries and incentives of health workers.

“Yajamana (guys), 1.3% is not enough to do anything as government financing toward the health sector. That means that the Ministry of Health by itself is getting 0.9% of the national budget,” she said.

She narrated that the budget does not grant tangible fund that should be used in gearing actions toward improving health system in the country.

The health minister appeals to the national parliament to reconsider further discussion to prioritize health sector when tabling the supplementary budget.

“And when you look at it, it’s only salaries and it’s only like operational costs. There’s no proper capital in it. And when we have capital, that’s when we deal with all the prevention measures we are talking about.”

“So again, the parliament, I’m appealing. We are having a supplementary budget soon. The health sector should be made a priority.”

South Sudan has some of the worst health indicators in the world, with the maternal mortality ratio estimated at 789 deaths per 100,000 live births, child mortality rate at 93 per 1,000 live births, and infant mortality rate at 60 per 1,000 live births.

According to Health Pooled Fund, access to healthcare service remains a challenge for many communities in South Sudan, and even reaching a health facility does not guarantee access to appropriate care.