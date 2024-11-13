13th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Health sector allocated only 1.3% of SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

Health sector allocated only 1.3% of SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 33 mins ago

Health Minister Yolanda Awel. (-)

The Minister of Health Yolanda Awel Deng has expressed dismay over the limited funding allocated to the health sector in the annual fiscal year budget, adding that the underfunding frustrates reforms implementation in the health system.

Ms. Awel made the remarks at a session of the High-Level Dialogue on HIV/AIDs prevention in Juba, after the government allocated only 1.3 percent of the 4.2 trillion-pound fiscal year budget to the health sector.

Minister Awel said the 1.3% budget which is less than the 2% allocated in the 2023-2024 – is a drop in the ocean and will only cater for salaries and incentives of health workers.

“Yajamana (guys), 1.3% is not enough to do anything as government financing toward the health sector. That means that the Ministry of Health by itself is getting 0.9% of the national budget,” she said.

She narrated that the budget does not grant tangible fund that should be used in gearing actions toward improving health system in the country.

The health minister appeals to the national parliament to reconsider further discussion to prioritize health sector when tabling the supplementary budget.

“And when you look at it, it’s only salaries and it’s only like operational costs. There’s no proper capital in it. And when we have capital, that’s when we deal with all the prevention measures we are talking about.”

“So again, the parliament, I’m appealing. We are having a supplementary budget soon. The health sector should be made a priority.”

South Sudan has some of the worst health indicators in the world, with the maternal mortality ratio estimated at 789 deaths per 100,000 live births, child mortality rate at 93 per 1,000 live births, and infant mortality rate at 60 per 1,000 live births.

According to Health Pooled Fund, access to healthcare service remains a challenge for many communities in South Sudan, and even reaching a health facility does not guarantee access to appropriate care.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline 1

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published November 8, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 2

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published November 8, 2024

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school 3

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school

Published November 7, 2024

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025 4

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025

Published November 11, 2024

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area 5

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area

Published November 6, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Financial Act guarantees citizens greater transparency in public spending – Dr. Dongrin

Published 15 mins ago

Health sector allocated only 1.3% of SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

Published 33 mins ago

New health sector project to support 1,158 health facilities: MoH

Published 2 hours ago

Expert urges oil firms to prevent crude chemicals from washing into floodwater

Published 2 hours ago

Four detainees killed as gunmen attack police jail in Abyei

Published 3 hours ago

Levies in Finance Bill 2024-2025 may push S. Sudan to economic collapse: Oyet

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.