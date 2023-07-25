Two aid workers survive road ambush in Lafon

Two humanitarian workers narrowly survived a road ambush along Idali-Oronyo highway in Lafon County after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle deflating one of its tyres on Monday, the Commissioner said.

Magisto Ukach said the unnamed UN staff were traveling from Lafon County’s Longiro area to Torit County when two gunmen materialized on the road.

One of the armed men then opened fire on the moving vehicle, destroying the right front tire.

Commissioner Ukach said the driver did not stop but drove on three tires and both escaped unharmed.

“The first armed man only held the gun, but the second gunman was the one who shot the front tire, the front tire at the right-hand side, the tire is destroyed to the extent of even heating the wheel.” Ukach told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The UN staff reportedly working for the World Food Program were in Lafon for monitoring and evaluation of their nutrition supplies project last week.

“They continued to drive with the destroyed wheel up to Oronyo. When they reached Oronyo, after a few minutes then they reported to the local Chief, the local Chief was also sympathizing, and he attended to them.”

Commissioner Ukach said the survivors spent the night in Oronyo, hosted by the local chief.

“They were offered a night in Oronyo, and this morning the government had arranged for an escort to go and take them to Torit. There is no casualty.”

The UN World Food Program in South Sudan is yet to confirm the incident.

On April 29, 2023, a delegation mediating the inter-communal conflict between Locharok and Arilo communities descended in a deadly ambush in Dorok Payam.

Seven out of the eight travelers were reportedly killed and the survivor was wounded.

