25th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Pope Francis in Canada to apologize for abuse in Catholic residential schools

Pope Francis in Canada to apologize for abuse in Catholic residential schools

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 5 hours ago

Pope Francis looks on during an exclusive interview with Reuters, at the Vatican, July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday to kick off a week-long trip revolving around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse that Canadian children endured at residential schools.

The papal plane touched down in Edmonton in the western province of Alberta, where he will visit a former residential school and meet with indigenous peoples on Monday, according to the Reuters.

“This is a trip of penance. Let’s say that is its spirit,” the pope told reporters after his flight took off from Rome.

He is also visiting Quebec City and Iqaluit, the capital of the territory of Nunavut. He will depart on Friday.

While in the country, Francis will meet with Indigenous groups and address the scandal of abuse and erasure of indigenous culture in the country’s residential schools.

Indigenous leaders have long called for a papal apology for the harm inflicted for decades on Indigenous children by Catholic Churches in the country.

Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 Indigenous children died either from neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of which were run by the Catholic Church.

In April this year, the Pope told Indigenous leaders at the Vatican that he feels “sorrow and shame for the role of Catholics, in all these things that wounded you, in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values.”

The 85-year-old, who had canceled visits to South Sudan and the neighboring DRC due to issues with his knee, told the Reuters that he intends to visit Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

He reportedly received criticism for prioritizing Russia destination over visiting Ukraine, and for partially blaming NATO for Russia’s invasion.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living 1

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 2

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 3

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 4

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation 5

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police explains why 2008 Panel Code Act needs amendments

Published 50 mins ago

Pope Francis in Canada to apologize for abuse in Catholic residential schools

Published 5 hours ago

Tonj North illegal firearm owners face 10 years in jail or join the army

Published 7 hours ago

VP Abdelbagi to armed groups: “Console your hearts and return to peace.”

Published 8 hours ago

Bishop Badi abhors same-sex marriage as sinful act

Published 8 hours ago

Yei authorities sue 20 traders for selling diarrhea-causing maize flour

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.