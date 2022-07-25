Pope Francis in Canada to apologize for abuse in Catholic residential schools

Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday to kick off a week-long trip revolving around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse that Canadian children endured at residential schools.

The papal plane touched down in Edmonton in the western province of Alberta, where he will visit a former residential school and meet with indigenous peoples on Monday, according to the Reuters.

“This is a trip of penance. Let’s say that is its spirit,” the pope told reporters after his flight took off from Rome.

He is also visiting Quebec City and Iqaluit, the capital of the territory of Nunavut. He will depart on Friday.

While in the country, Francis will meet with Indigenous groups and address the scandal of abuse and erasure of indigenous culture in the country’s residential schools.

Indigenous leaders have long called for a papal apology for the harm inflicted for decades on Indigenous children by Catholic Churches in the country.

Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 Indigenous children died either from neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of which were run by the Catholic Church.

In April this year, the Pope told Indigenous leaders at the Vatican that he feels “sorrow and shame for the role of Catholics, in all these things that wounded you, in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values.”

The 85-year-old, who had canceled visits to South Sudan and the neighboring DRC due to issues with his knee, told the Reuters that he intends to visit Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

He reportedly received criticism for prioritizing Russia destination over visiting Ukraine, and for partially blaming NATO for Russia’s invasion.

