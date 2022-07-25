“There will be no revenge,” says grieving Tut Gatluak

The family of the former Commissioner of Mayom County in Unity State will not take revenge but allow the government to deal with the matter, the presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs has said.
Tut Gatluak is the younger brother of the late James Chuol Gatluak who was killed together with some of his family members including bodyguards on Friday.
Addressing mourners in Juba on Sunday, Tut said his family has left everything in the hands of the government since the late was a government official.
“We are the big family in Bull, the family of Choul is not a small family, they are here, but we are not going to revenge. The response will be from the government,” said Tut Gatluak.
“Our son died as a government official. Let the soul of our brother be paid as a sacrifice for the stability of South Sudan. We have no problem with anyone, so we don’t want to shed the blood again,
“I want to assure the president that we are committed to the implementation of peace and stability of South Sudan.”
Armed opposition group, South Sudan People’s Movement/Army led by former General Stephen Buay Rolnyang claimed responsibility for the attack.
In 2019, Stephen Buay was arrested on charges of treason, rebellion, and offenses during operations as well as disobedience of lawful orders according to several articles in the SPLA Act, 2009.
He was then stripped of his ranks and dismissed from military service.
