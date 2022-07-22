22nd July 2022
Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 5 hours ago

File photo of the Commissioner of Mayom County in Unity State/ Courtesy

The army spokesperson has confirmed that the Commissioner of Mayom County in Unity State and some of his family members including bodyguards were killed Friday night.

General Lul Ruai Koang said James Chuol Gatluak Manime was attacked by armed men loyal to General Stephen Buay Rolnyang at his residence at around 2:00 AM local time.

Lul did not state how many of commissioner’s family members were killed.

“I can confirm to you that on 22nd of July at around 2:AM, some outlaws loyal to General Stephen Buay assassinated the commissioner of Mayom County, honorable James Chuol Gatluak.

“The information I’m getting is that he was killed with some of his bodyguards and family members.”

Those killed alongside Commissioner James Chuol have been identified as John Jokleena Bakuong, Gatphan Doar, Gatduel Jang, Yien Top, Tiem Yoak, and Majiek Bol.

Others are Gatziay Takashi, Gatdet Malieth and Rehok Weyiey, according to posts by netizens.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on social media, the South Sudan People’s Movement/ Army led by General Stephen Buay Rolnyang claimed responsibility for the attack.

The statement cited Gen Buay as saying his forces attacked Mayom County at around 3:00 am local time after SSPDF killed one of their soldiers on Thursday.

“The responsibility was claimed by Gordon Buay, then we can assumed that it was politically motivated. But it was very unfortunate that the fact that instead of attacking a military target,they attacked a vulnerable person, that is James Chuol.

However, Gen. Buay’s statement didn’t mention how many people were killed during the attack.

