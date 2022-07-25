Six die in separate incidents over weekend in Juba – Police

Police have registered six murder cases including suicide in Juba over the weekend, the South Sudan national police service has said.



According to the Police spokesperson, unidentified gunmen on Friday reportedly attacked villagers in the Mogiri area of Juba killing an SSPDF captain and three other men on the spot.

On Saturday, a man believed to be in his 40s was also gunned down in Gudele, a suburb of Juba.

Major General Daniel Justin however says a woman he declined to reveal her details also committed suicide in the area on Saturday.

“The security situation during the weekend was relatively calm but we have some cases of murder,” the Police spokesperson said.

“On the 23rd July, an unidentified armed criminals killed four people at Mogir village and our police went there and brought the bodies to the military hospital for postmortem,

“At around 1:15 in Gudele area in a Bar, a person was killed and our people went there and took the body to the hospital,

“We have a case of suicide in Gudele, we took the body to the hospital but we are still investigating to get the reasons. We have not arrested anybody so far but we are still investigating.”

Last night, a young lady identified as Naborokia Emmanuella was reportedly shot dead at Lemon Gaba.

Multiple sources suggest that Emmanuella was attacked at her residence by armed men who broke into her house.

When asked about the matter, Major General Daniel Justin says they are yet to receive the report.