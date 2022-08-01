Teachers fleeing military crackdown in Ikwoto County – Chief

According to the area Chief, Joseph Odongi, some of the teachers escaped after one of their colleagues was arrested yesterday and detained at a military barrack.

Chief Odongi says the arrested teacher is called Omoi Valent.

According to the Chief, the teacher is accused of being involved in last month’s clashes between youth and SSPDF.

“This is one of the things which is really discouraging to people, and even people will get scared, especially the community who have come back,” said Chief Odongi.

“Now, they see some youth are being arrested, especially teachers. So, it really brings fear again,

“Yesterday [Sunday] they [soldiers] arrested one teacher, and some of the teachers run away,

“They [soldiers] are searching, and now provoking the situation which is not good. That one teacher who was arrested is called Omoi valent.”

The chief stated that they are talking with the local authority to address the matter.