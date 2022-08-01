1st August 2022
Teachers fleeing military crackdown in Ikwoto County – Chief

Author: Patricia John | Published: 4 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers. Photo credit: Curtesy

Youths, mostly teachers, are fleeing Ikwoto County of Eastern Equatoria state due to a military crackdown, a local Chief has said.

According to the area Chief, Joseph Odongi, some of the teachers escaped after one of their colleagues was arrested yesterday and detained at a military barrack.

Chief Odongi says the arrested teacher is called Omoi Valent.

According to the Chief, the teacher is accused of being involved in last month’s clashes between youth and SSPDF.

“This is one of the things which is really discouraging to people, and even people will get scared, especially the community who have come back,” said Chief Odongi.

“Now, they see some youth are being arrested, especially teachers. So, it really brings fear again,

“Yesterday [Sunday] they [soldiers] arrested one teacher, and some of the teachers run away,

“They [soldiers] are searching, and now provoking the situation which is not good. That one teacher who was arrested is called Omoi valent.”

The chief stated that they are talking with the local authority to address the matter.

For his part, the minister of information Patrick Oting has confirmed the arrest of  the teacher.

He says the teacher is accused of taking part in clashes between youth and soldiers.

