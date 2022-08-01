Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage

1st August 2022
Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar speaking during dowry negotiation at his resident in Juba - Courtesy

The First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, married off his daughter, Meer to William Deng with 45 cows as dowry in a customary marriage in Juba on Sunday.

The spokesperson in the Office of the First Vice President, Puok Both described the marriage as a symbolic message to the South Sudanese for cultural commitment.

Both stated that Machar insisted on 11 cows based on customary laws but the family later settled on 45.

This was after Machar’s son-in-law offered to give 500 cows as dowry.

The son-in-law of First Vice President, William Deng Rehan aka Willdee proposed and engaged to the daughter of the First Vice President, Meer Riek Machar last week in Juba.

“It was a normal traditional process that always took place regarding that occasion. Our in-laws proposed to Meer Riek Machar and yesterday [Sunday] started the dowry negotiations,” said Both.

“He [Machar] suggested 11 cows according to an old gentlemen’s agreement for the dowry but in the end, they have been discussed with the family and reached 45 cows only.”

Initially, Dr. Riek Machar and his wife, Angelina Teny, only asked for elven cows for the dowry per the initial customary laws.

According to Machar’s aid, the argument is that raising or inflating dowries for marriages as is currently happening in some communities in South Sudan will make it extremely difficult for young people, including graduates, to get married and establish their respective families.

William Deng is from Warrap state while Meer is from Unity state.

1st August 2022

