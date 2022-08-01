UNICEF supports over 4,000 women to prevent malnutrition among children

UNICEF has said it is supporting over 4,000 mother-to-mother support groups to help prevent malnutrition among children in the country.



In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the 2022 interpersonal communication – food security analysis revealed that six out of ten people in South Sudan are facing food insecurity with multiple negative consequences.

The report suggests that more than 300,000 people are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2022 which is the highest since 2013.

This came as the National Ministry of Health and partners launched a 7-day campaign to encourage mothers to breastfeed their children to prevent malnutrition.

South Sudan on Monday joins the rest of the World to mark Breastfeeding week which runs from 1-7 August every year.

The theme for this year is “Step up for Breastfeeding, educate and support.”

According to the government and its partners, breastfeeding a child for 6 months is one of the simplest, safe and healthiest means of feeding a baby.

This, according to them, can help prevent malnutrition among children.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Victoria Anib says breastfeeding children is critical for their health.

“It is proven that breast milk is the only food that babies need for the first six months of their life, and it keeps them healthy and protected,” she said.

“The Ministry of Health will work with all partners to increase knowledge among all mothers in South Sudan to ensure that all babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their lives.”

Recent data suggests that more than half of children in South Sudan are exclusively breastfed during the first six months of their life.

The statement further states that exclusive breastfeeding for up to six months and complementary feeding help build a child’s immunity.

It also protects the children against common childhood illnesses and prevents malnutrition.

UNICEF however says they are working closely with the Ministry of Health to support 1,145 nutrition centers that provide therapeutic foods and lifesaving medicines to treat common childhood illnesses and other medical supplies.

It adds that UNICEF South Sudan is also supporting 4,500 mother-to-mother support groups.

