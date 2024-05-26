Mother calls for trial of son arbitrarily held for 6 months

A 58-year-old woman is calling for the release or trial of her son currently being held at a detention facility on accusations that he physically assaulted security officers.

Rose Jambo Mulla appeared dressed in a sack with ashes spread on her head in a 30-second video clip that surfaced on social media on Friday.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Ms. Rose demanded that the authorities release her son or produce him before the court of law.

She said her son Aaron Inne Jambo was arrested late in 2023 for having allegedly attacked police officers involved in a forceful demolition of the Nakasongola church.

Rose narrated that 25-year-old Aaron was detained in Giada for three months and later transferred to another detention facility.

“My son was residing in Uganda before the church was demolished, but he returned on the anniversary of his father’s death,” the mother told Eye Radio.

“His brothers asked him not to return because the security authorities accused him of physical assault, but he came on the 25th of September 2023.”

“I went to visit him on Thursday. I found that they beat him severely, so I came today to complain and asked them to let me in and meet the officials, but they refused, so I asked them to release him or take him to court.”

The demolition of the Nakasangola church near the parliament premises in July 2023, escalated into a shootout that resulted in several casualties, according the police.

National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said four people including a policeman, a National Security officer, and two passers-by sustained bullet wounds.

On his part, Dr. Geri Raimondo Legge, the lawyer of the detained man said he notified the relevant security institutions through the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs about the unlawful detention.

Advocate Raimondo said he has filed a police case the police were investigating the case.

“I have notified the Minister of Justice in accordance with the provisions of Section 33, Subsection 2 of the Civil Procedure Act,” he said.

“Moreover, we have filed a police case against the individuals involved, and an investigation has been ongoing. Yesterday, I received a call informing me that this young man was being beaten in the detention center.”

“He was detained unlawfully and unconstitutionally. Immediate action is required to address this grave violation of his rights and to ensure his safety.”

