VP Nyandeng condoles late sculptor Mabruk’s family, donates food

Vice President Rebeca Nyandeng has donated foodstuffs to the family of late Anthony Mabruk Gordon who crafted the iconic statues of Dr. John Garang.

Mabruk succumbed to a heart attack on 8th June 2024 in Maridi town of Western, Equatoria State at the age of 65.

On Saturday, Nyandeng who could not make in person due health issues, delegated a team to pass her condolences, and deliver some food items such as cooking oil, onions, wheat flour, beans, sugar and some tea bags to late Mabruk’s family.

” We came to see the family of Anthony Mabruk who built the status of John Garang. So, we brought our condolence message from Mama Rebeca. She is not feeling well, she would have come here,” said Nyandeng’s private secretary, Eve Athian.

Athian went on to say; “We are sorry for what has happened. We come with a little thing which we have due to this crisis, ading that;” We are one people, and as leaders, this is what we are supposed to do to our people, give the little we have to to relatives or other extended family and all the country.”

Speaking after receiving the donation, the wife to the sculptor, Hamida Allah Jabu said she was grateful to Vice President Nyandeng for extending her condolences and supporting the bereaved family.

“I am happy because of my feeling to the office of Mama Nyandeng because they came to us here in the house to offertheir condolences message for the loss of Mr. Anthony Gordon.

“My message to Rebeca Nyandeng is that let her move on, she’s a strong woman, she’s able to remember those who served in the liberation struggle. South Sudan as a country needs people like her,” she said.



Mabruk will be remembered for sculpting the statue of Dr. John Garang at the mausoleum and Bilpam-Giada military headquarters in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals Previous Post