17th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   VP Nyandeng condoles late sculptor Mabruk’s family, donates food

VP Nyandeng condoles late sculptor Mabruk’s family, donates food

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

Anthony Mabruk built Dr John Garang Statues|Courtesy Photo

Vice President Rebeca Nyandeng has donated foodstuffs to the family of late Anthony Mabruk Gordon who crafted the iconic statues of Dr. John Garang.

Mabruk succumbed to a heart attack on 8th  June 2024 in Maridi town of Western, Equatoria State at the age of 65.

On Saturday, Nyandeng who could not make in person due health issues, delegated a team to pass her condolences, and deliver some food items such as cooking oil, onions, wheat flour, beans, sugar and some tea bags to late Mabruk’s family.

” We came to see the family of Anthony Mabruk who built the status of John Garang. So, we brought our condolence message from Mama Rebeca. She is not feeling well, she would have come here,” said  Nyandeng’s private secretary, Eve Athian.

Athian  went on to say; “We are sorry for what has happened. We come with a little thing which we have due to this crisis, ading that;”  We are one people, and as leaders, this is what we are supposed to do to our people, give the little we have to to  relatives or other extended family and all the country.”

Speaking after receiving the donation, the wife to the sculptor, Hamida Allah Jabu said she was grateful to Vice President Nyandeng for extending her condolences and supporting the bereaved family.

“I am happy because of my feeling to the office of Mama Nyandeng because they came to us here in the house to offertheir condolences message for the loss of Mr. Anthony Gordon.

“My message to Rebeca Nyandeng is that let her move on, she’s a strong woman, she’s able to remember those who served in the liberation struggle. South Sudan as a country needs people like her,” she said.

Mabruk will be remembered for sculpting the statue of Dr. John Garang at the mausoleum and Bilpam-Giada military headquarters in Juba.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’ 1

BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds 2

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 3

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

Coach attributes South Sudan’s 3-0 loss to individual error 4

Coach attributes South Sudan’s 3-0 loss to individual error

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2024

SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan 5

SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tumaini; US Ambassador visits talks venue as parties draft agreement

Published 4 hours ago

Bor protestors lament delayed salaries, soaring cost of living

Published 8 hours ago

VP Nyandeng condoles late sculptor Mabruk’s family, donates food

Published 9 hours ago

How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals

Published 9 hours ago

Chairperson Taban Paride forms youth union executive body

Published 11 hours ago

Wounded thug in Yambio church, aid worker robberies arrested

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!