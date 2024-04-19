19th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   South Sudan election body to observe South Africa’s May polls: Ramaphosa

South Sudan election body to observe South Africa’s May polls: Ramaphosa

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 mins ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. | AFP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the South Sudan National Elections Commission will be one of a selected African observers that will oversee his country’s May 2024 general elections.

Ramaphosa is seeking reelection in an election marking the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic transition.

The general elections, announced in February, will be held on 29th May to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each province.

Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, read out the president’s statement, following the conclusion of a three-day visit to Juba on Thursday.

“South Africa will in May this year hold general elections to afford our people their democratic right to choose their leaders,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are pleased that the National Elections Commission of South Sudan will observe our elections as part of the African Union Elections Observation Mission.”

The election observation mission will include forty observers from AU Member States, Pan African Parliament, representatives of Election Management Bodies, civil society organizations, as well as independent experts, women and youth.

The observers are tasked to provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections.

They will also offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings.

South Sudan is also expected to hold its first-ever general elections later this year, as agreed upon by parties to the revitalized peace agreement, after they extended the transitional period in August 2022.

The polls outcome would signal an end to the transitional period after the establishment of a democratically elected government.

Ramaphosa returned to his country on Thursday afternoon after a three-day visit to South Sudan where he met political leaders on the 2018 peace agreement.

In a statement before his departure, he said progress in the South Sudan peace implementation is commendable while calling for continued dialogue to find consensus on outstanding issues in the agreement.

According to him, South Sudanese political leaders should agree on necessary conditions for holding credible elections, including addressing pending provisions of the such as the adoption of the constitution and security arrangement.

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:55:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention 1

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’ 2

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published Friday, April 12, 2024

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies 3

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies

Published Sunday, April 14, 2024

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 4

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published 24 hours ago

Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media 5

Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan election body to observe South Africa’s May polls: Ramaphosa

Published 8 mins ago

Germany announces $303 million to alleviate Sudan crisis

Published 33 mins ago

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention

Published 2 hours ago

Ramaphosa urges consensus as he leaves for South Africa

Published 18 hours ago

S. Sudanese free to choose btw EACJ and local justice system: judge

Published 18 hours ago

Torrential rains expected in most parts of Equatoria

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!