Cleric urges government, NAS to resume peace talks

A religious leader is calling on the unity government and the National Salvation Front (NAS) to return to negotiating table in light of the recent fighting in Mundri East County that has forced thousands out of their homes.

His Grace, Paul Yugusuk, Bishop of Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church, confirmed that the 7th April violence between SSPDF and NAS forces displacement more six thousand people from Mundri East County.

The internally displaced, mainly women and children, are currently sheltering at schools, churches and public structures in Rokon Payam of Juba County.

“These people have come here as a result of the confrontation and of yet another conflict between the National Salvation Front and SSPDF,” Bishop Yugusuk said.

Speaking during a visit to the displaced persons on Thursday, stressed the need for resumption of negotiations between the government and the holdout groups to end the violent conflict.

“I want to appeal to the government to expedite the negotiation between the government and the National Salvation Front, because this is the core of the problem.”

“These holdout groups and the government must come together so that they agree so that it can end the conflict among our people.”

He also appealed to the government to release several civilians that he said were arrested in Minga following the fighting.

“They are now in Juba those who have been taken there and arrested let them be released immediately.”

On his part, Emmanuel Lomoro Aluzai, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rokon, appeals for humanitarian assistance to the IDPs.

“So, this is a very big number of people that are here at Rokon diocese, we cannot even cater for them,” he said.

“I’m appealing to international organizations that please please please, come to our rescue and support those people. There is no water. There is no medical facility and even there’s no food and even there’s no latrines.”

“Those people are suffering. We need to stand with our brothers whatever little support that you have please bring it in so that will babble to support those people.”

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang confirmed the clashes in an interview with Eye Radio last weekend, adding that the NAS forces were repelled.

Efforts to contact NAS spokesperson Samuel Suba were not immediately successful.