Germany announces $303 million to alleviate Sudan crisis

Germany has pledged about €244 million ($303m) to Sudan and its neighbors including South Sudan, to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by one year of civil war.

German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock disclosed the donation at the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries held in Paris, on Monday.

The conference was co-hosted by Germany, France and the European Union.

In a joint communique, the European nations said the event was part of their unwavering collective efforts to ensure that Sudan “does not become a forgotten crisis”.

The conference brought together ministers and representatives of 58 nations, regional and international organizations, UN agencies and donors.

“The ongoing conflict comes with terrible consequences for the people of Sudan and neighboring

countries, which have taken in more than 2 million people seeking refuge within their borders,” the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced that Paris and its allies had collected pledges of over €2 billion ($2.1 billion) to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

The group of nations expressed their solidarity with the Sudanese civilian population, whom they said are the primary victims of the year-long conflict.

“We strongly condemn the violence against civilians, including attacks on ethnic grounds, indiscriminate bombardment of residential areas and sexual and gender-based violence, including against children.”

The communique stated that the Sudanese warring parties have an obligation under international humanitarian law to fight impunity and making sure those responsible for atrocities are prosecuted and held accountable.

At the conference, 50 international and Sudanese NGOs made a unified call on the warring parties to put an end to the hostilities, comply with international humanitarian law and guarantee safe and unhindered aid access to the whole country.

It further said participants mobilized essential funding for the humanitarian response in the Sudan crisis that has spilled to its neighbors in a bid to avert further deterioration of food insecurity.

Sudan currently hosts about 9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), the largest in the world, 6.8 million of whom were displaced as a result of the ongoing conflict.

It was also revealed that around 27 million people need humanitarian assistance, while 18 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity.

