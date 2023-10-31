‘Some tests show oil pollution linked to birth defects’, says Yolanda

The Minister of Health has said some test results of samples taken from the oil-producing areas following cases of babies born with deformities have pointed toward environmental pollution.



Yolanda Awel made the remarks after meeting with the Ruweng Administrative Chief on Monday, October 30, in Juba.

The health official did not state when the samples were taken to a regional lab for testing.

However, Minister Awel said, the public was aware that she had been to the national parliament regarding the cases of babies born with deformities.

She says they are still waiting for the results of samples sent to a lab in the region, but some results came back in what she said pointed toward the environmental pollution that is going to have long-term effects on the locals

“As most of you are aware, I have been in the parliament a few times in regard to children and individual health. Children are being born deformed, women are having issues having babies, and also species in the environment are having some deformity that is being shown,” Yolanda said.

“We have sent the samples to the Lab in the region and we are still waiting for the results, some results came back, and point toward the environmental pollution that is going have a pro-long term impact on the health of the population in that area,” she said.

“We are trying to put in place what can we do in regards to co-ordinate to approach, and now the ministry of health is trying to co-ordinate nationwide.”

