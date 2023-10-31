31st October 2023
Canada donates over 80 motorcycles, 90 refrigerators to MoH

Author : | Published: 36 mins ago

The Canadian embassy in Juba has donated over 80 Motorcycles and 90 Cold Chain Refrigerators to the Ministry of Health to boost mobility and safe storage of vaccines across Primary Healthcare Centers in the country.

The delivery yesterday was done in partnership with UNICEF South Sudan.

The national Minister of Health Hon. Yolanda Awel Deng and the Undersecretary Dr Ader Macar Aciek witnessed the donation and distribution which started with Central Equatoria State.

In a statement to the state’s own media, Minister Yolanda Awel Deng thanked the Canadian government for its support to the people of South Sudan.

The donation will be distributed to various Primary Health Care Centers across the country through the County Health Department.

This motorcycle aims to alleviate the burden of vaccine delivery to patients deep in the rural areas of the country with poor road networks.

