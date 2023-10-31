31st October 2023
US to remove Uganda, three other African countries from Agoa trade deal

US President Joe Biden

Uganda, Niger, Gabon and the Central African Republic join a growing number of African countries to lose duty-free access to the United States market.

President Joe Biden informed Congress on 30 October that four more African countries would lose their duty-free access to the vast US market in 2024 after failing to qualify for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The announcement regarding Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic (CAR) comes on the eve of the annual AGOA forum in Johannesburg.

Trade ministers from across the continent are meeting from 2 November to 4 November to press for a rapid renewal of the programme past 2025.

Gabon and Niger are being suspended following military coups earlier this year, while the CAR and Uganda are accused of human rights violations.

About AGOA

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a trade act created by the United States as a way to help the countries of sub-Saharan Africa increase their access to U.S. markets in order to improve trade.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act can help producers in Africa ship their products to the U.S. duty-free.

There is no required size for a company in order to be eligible, and there is no minimum product requirement in order to receive The African Growth and Opportunity Act treatment on products.

