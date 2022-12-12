12th December 2022
Rights body awards Advocate Bulla, 4 others for outstanding work

Rights body awards Advocate Bulla, 4 others for outstanding work

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 mins ago

Advocate Godfrey Victor Bulla [Left], the winner of The Outstanding Human Rights Defender of the year receiving the award from Beny Gideon [right], South Sudan Human Rights Commission at Imperial Hotel, Juba Dec. 9, 2022 - Credit: SSHRD

South Sudan’s Human Rights Defenders Network has awarded five activists in recognition of their outstanding work in defending human rights in the country.

The winners in the various categories are individuals that have exemplified unbelievable courage, commitment, and selflessness in the defense of human rights and the promotion of justice for the weak in South Sudan.

Advocate Godfrey Victor Bulla is the winner of The Outstanding Human Rights Defender of the year.

Bulla has helped in the release from Juba Prison – of an underage boy who was sentenced to death for murder.

Another recipient of the Human Rights Defenders Award is Jackeline Nasiwa, the founder of the Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice. She was declared a Woman Human Rights Defender of the year.

Meanwhile, Zekia Ahmed of Humanity and Inclusion is the winner of Human Rights Defender of the year for Persons with Disabilities.

The Rights Group also rewarded Bol Deng Bol of Jonglei Civil Society Coalition as the Human Rights Defender of the Year from greater Upper Nile region.

Activist Deng had been detained for speaking against human rights violations in Jonglei state.

Mama Hawa Adams of Yei Women Association is the winner of human rights defender of the year from the greater Equatoria region.

Greater Bahr El Ghazal has no winner because they didn’t nominate a candidate.

Beny Gideon [left], South Sudan Human Rights Commission with some of the Human Rights Defenders during “Outstanding Human Rights Defender Award” of the year 2022 at Emperial Hotel, Juba Dec. 9, 2022 – Credit: SSHRD
Speaking after the award ceremony, Nonviolent Peace force representative, Rosemary Kabaki appreciates the recognition to the work of human rights defenders in the country.

“It is important to recognize all the work done by Human Rights Defenders to protect human dignity & rights with all associated risks and threats. As a peace force, we support non-violent approaches to resolve conflict,” she noted.

For his part, the South Sudan Human Rights Commissioner, Beny Gideon Mabor called on the government to give more resources to the judiciary to enable the exercise of its independence.

South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network (SSHRDN) is an umbrella that was established by a number of leading local civil society organizations throughout The East and Horn of Africa.

It acts as the protective overcoat of these civil society members, activists, and all the human rights defenders actively and peacefully working to promote and protect human rights in the country.

