Chaos in parliament as MP terms colleague “liar”

A lawmaker representing Nyirol County in National Legislative Assembly was forced to withdraw a statement on Monday after calling the SPLM Chief Whip a “lair”.

James Ruot uttered the word in response to Rebecca Joshua Okwaci’s speech about the conflict in the Upper Nile state, especially in the territories of the Chollo Kingdom.

Joshua had informed the August house that the White Army militia – led by their spiritual father known as “Makuach Tut” attacked civilians and wanted the King of the Chollo murdered.

“The Chollo Kingdom has been devastated. The militia White Army had come they are armed. About four thousand of them they have gone through to Panyikang and cleared it, killing unarmed and led to people drowning in the river,” Rebecca Joshua said.

She also informed the house that the attack forced thousands of the locals to flee to Fashoda County.

“They went to Makal county and the same happened. And they also went to Fashoda County where they stop at a place called “Ogone”. Rt. Hon Speaker, what’s very important here is that there are civilians, innocent who are dying, children have been displaced and they are in Melut County.”

Honorable Rebecca Joshua further noted that the attackers are from Jonglei State.

However, MP James Rout raised his hand to speak, only to call the chief whip a liar saying, those fighting in Fashoda County are Kitgwang forces.

“Rt. Hon Speaker, the Hon. MP Chief Whip has been telling lairs to the parliament because those fighting are only Kitgwang forces and they are not from Jonglei,” Ruot claimed.

The statement by Ruot caused an uproar – as First Deputy Speaker Nathaniel Oyet shouted “order!” to hush the turbulence and murmurs in the house.

Following the encounter, members of the parliament demanded that lawmaker James Ruot withdraw his statement.

“I want to give my order to my colleague for what he said. What he said is an insult. He said she is a lair. The Chief Whip is not a lair what she is saying is true,” said lawmaker Johnson Olami Nyik from Panyikang County.

“So, I want the MP to withdraw his statement because what is happening in Chollo Kingdom is in place because the White Army is killing the citizens there.“

“Hon. Michael Rout didn’t actually raise his point objectively and responsibly. He used abusive words by calling the Chief Whip a lair, in fact he has to withdraw that statement automatically,” said another MP.

Meanwhile, the National Legislative Assembly issued a joint statement, condemning the recent attack on civilians by the armed militias in Fashoda County of Upper Nile state.

“Let me add my voice on behalf of the August House to regret the devastation and loss of lives in Upper Nile. The situation in Upper Nile is heartbreaking people are running, people are going without shelter, and people are losing properties and lives,” said Nathaniel Oyet, who presided over Monday’s sitting.

“There are armed civilian actors there that we know, you have cited the spiritual leader who is trespassing in the area and doing mobilization. We are going to liaise with the Council of state in order to pursue this matter.”

While concluding her remarks, the SPLM Chief Whip, Rebecca Joshua called for peace and security in the area.

“We also regret the death, and we are calling for peace. It is time for peace and we are encouraging people to ensure that let them talk.”

“If it is leadership let them speak with the colleague in the Presidency so that we don’t hear things happening. I would want to say I regret all this and let’s work for peace is time for peace and I will encourage the MPs to work for peace and stop denying the reality.”

After the commotion, the session was then adjourned after the speaker of parliament informed the lawmakers about the death of a member over the weekend.

Honorable Michael Aryamba died following a short illness on Saturday.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final Previous Post