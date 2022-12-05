5th December 2022
Prominent activist arrested, tortured in Jonglei State

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 46 mins ago

Bol Deng Bol, the chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network. (Photo: Bol Deng).

A civil society leader has been arrested and tortured by security operatives in Jonglei State capital, Bor picking him up in the market on Monday morning, his colleague has said.

Activist Bol Deng Bol the chairman of Jonglei Civil Society Network (JCSN), a coalition of civil rights advocacy group based in Bor Town.

He was arrested in Marol Market by security operatives who were demolishing some structures to open up new roads in the market, according to Isaiah Kuch Maluk.

“This morning Bol [Deng Bol] went to the market and found there was a demolition exercise taking place in the main market,” Maluk told Eye Radio.

“The authorities were opening new roads in already surveyed shops and hotels. When Bol was passing [nearby], he was arrested, beaten and tortured and detained in the market. And as we are talking now he is still under detention.”

Maluk, who is also the secretary general of the Jonglei Civil Society Network says the security officials have refused to release the activist despite arresting him without warrant.

Eye Radio contacted the state police authorities for comment, but several calls went unanswered.

  

5th December 2022

