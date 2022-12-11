11th December 2022
Pope Francis prays for peace in Upper Nile State

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 33 mins ago

Displaced persons from Fashoda County camping in Kodok area. (Photo: Courtesy.)

Pope Francis appeals for prayers for South Sudan amid armed conflict in Upper Nile State, which has reportedly forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

In a statement seen on The Vatican news site, the Pontiff said he is following with concern the news from South Sudan about the recent violent clashes.

“Let us pray to the Lord for peace and national reconciliation, that the attacks will cease and that civilians will always be respected,” Francis said.

The Pope’s appeal comes as UN agencies warn of worsening humanitarian situation caused by the armed conflict that has displaced tens of thousands since August.

Last week, the humanitarian community in South Sudan strongly condemned the ongoing violence in the northern part of the country, saying the insecurity is hindering partners from saving IDPs.

A joint military operation of SSPDF infantry and riverine forces is already underway against armed militia in the territories of the Chollo Kingdom, according to a senior army officer.

This follows President Salva Kiir’s December 8 directive for deployment of the unified forces to the conflict-affected areas.

Pope Francis, 85, will undertake an ecumenical pilgrimage of peace to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo in early 2023.

11th December 2022

