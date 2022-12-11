MoH declares countrywide measles outbreak

The national Ministry of Health has declared measles outbreak across the country after recording 31 deaths and 2,471 cases in 22 counties in recent months.

Addressing a news conference at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center in Juba Sunday, leading preventive health official, Dr. John Rumunu said more cases could have gone unreported in the communities due to cultural beliefs.

“Cumulatively, 2,471 measles cases and 31 deaths have been reported in 22 counties and all the 10 states of South Sudan,” he revealed.

“Based on the number of the laboratory confirmed measles cases across the country, the national Ministry of Health hereby declare measles outbreak in South Sudan,” Rumunu said.

Dr. Rumunu, who is the Director-General for Preventive Health Service, did not name the particular counties hit by the contagious disease.

However, the announcement comes after reports that the disease has broken out in Lakes State’s Cueibet County and killed four people according to an MP representing the area

The health official says the government has stepped up vaccination campaigns in 15 of the 22 counties hit by the outbreak.

Dr Rumunu further says the ministry of health has launched investigation to determine the extent of disease in the communities.

He also said the government and partners have issued a number of preventive measures including educating the public about symptoms, signs and dangers of the disease, and strengthening routine immunization services across the country.

Others are the conduct immunization campaigns and management of complications arising from the disease.

Public health measures include avoiding or minimizing direct contact with children infected or suspected to be infected with measles, and reporting and immediately taking children suspected to have measles to the nearest health facilities.

The official further urges the public to exercise vigilant and report any suspected cases of measles to the nearest health facility.

