Sant’ Egidio to engage peace parties in dialogue despite stalled talks

The Community of Sant’ Egidio says it will continue to engage parties to the Rome peace initiative despite the suspension of talks by the government.

The faith-based group on Friday met President Kiir in Juba to discuss the resumption of Rome peace talks between the government and the Non-Signatory group.

The Secretary General of Sant Edigio Community, Paolo Impagliazzo says they will continue to facilitate political dialogue between the peace partners, with the hope of resuming the talks.

“We were able to reiterate our commitment to the initiative and President Salva also said the government is ready for genuine political discussion,” said Impagliazzo.

“We will continue to reach out to the opposition and will continue to facilitate this political dialogue and hopefully, we will be able to resume it as soon as possible.”

Paolo was speaking to the state-owned television – SSBC after meeting President Salva Kiir.

In November 2022, the government announced its suspension of participation in the shaky peace negotiations.

Juba accused the alliance calling itself the Non-Signatory South Sudan Opposition Group – of buying time to prepare for war.

However, the opposition groups led by General Malong, General Thomas Cirillo, and Pagan Amum denied the accusations and urged the government to return to negotiations.

