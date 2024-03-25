Police officer missing as floods submerge Kenya’s capital

Torrential rains submerged critical transport routes in parts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Sunday as a police officer rescuing trapped residents was swept away in running water, local media reported.
“David Chesire, from Kamukunji Police Station, was in the company of his colleagues when they came across three women and a child trapped in one of the stalls where a concrete slap had caved in,” Citizen reported.
It was indicated that the incident happened at 10 pm, when the officer was trying to close the stalls after rescuing four people – when the remaining concrete slap caved in, taking him away.
A search and rescue operation are reportedly ongoing for the officer who went missing with his AK-47 rifle.
Local media reported chaotic Sunday evening when heavy downpours led to flash floods in some parts of the city resulting in a flooded expressway way, as motorists drove through flood waters.
Other flooded parts include South C and Ruai as neighbourhoods remained semi-submerged for the better part of the night, according to Citizen Digital.
Data from the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) shows that the rains will stretch to Wednesday as most parts of the country will experience heavy rains.
ICPAC said the countries expected to experience wetter conditions are Kenya, Somalia, southern Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, and north-western Tanzania.
The scientific center said the highest probabilities for wetter than usual conditions are indicated in central to western Kenya and in the cross-border areas of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.
Published 53 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 21 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.