President Kiir jets to DR. Congo

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Sunday afternoon left Juba for the Democratic Republic of Congo for talks with his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi on the DRC-Rwanda tensions, his office has reported.

Presidential Press Secretary Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel was cited as saying “the visit is a continuation of President Kiir’s regional peace tour, aimed at addressing tensions between Rwanda and DR Congo.”

“As the Chairperson of the East African Community, President Kiir continues to engage these countries diplomatically to calm tensions along their respective borders,” Lily stated.

The Head of State is expected to stress the importance of Luanda and Nairobi’s processes to address the conflict in the region.

President Kiir’s visit is a follow up to his February trip to Rwanda and Burundi, where he had discussed regional peace and security with the leaders.

The Nairobi Process dealt with the internal DRC conflict; while the Luanda Process dealt with the tension with Rwanda.

The President is also anticipated to visit Angola to meet with President Joao Lourenco for an update on the Luanda process, the reported added.

