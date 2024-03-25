9 families members killed in Warrap’s Tonj East

Warrap State government said at least nine family members were shot dead while sleeping in Tonj East County at midnight between Sunday and Monday.

Warrap Information Minister William Wol Mayom, said the deceased include five women, two children and two elderly people.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 AM in Adau Wal Village of Makuac Payam.

Minister Mayom alleged that that the attackers are armed youths from Rumbek North County of Lakes State.

“It is Sunday when suspected criminals from Rumbek North County attacked a village called Adau Wal at 1:30 am on Sunday spraying live bullets on people who were sleeping, killing 9 people in that village,” he said.

“Five are women, two children and two elderly people most of them are relatives in the same compound.”

Mayom added that the government of Warrap State condemns the “killing of innocent people in cold blood” while calling for justice and accountability.

When contacted, Lakes Information Minister Paul Cabiet Ayang said the state government has no credible information about the incident. He added that an investigation is ongoing.

“We still do not have enough information about that, we are still investigating. There is no killing that has happened,” Ayang said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter