Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media

The national police spokesperson has clarified that he did not confirm the release of the former mayor of Juba, Kalisto Ladu, adding that he was only referring to social media reports.

Major General Daniel Justin said his previous statement to Eye Radio was taken ‘out of context’ and claimed that he only heard about Kalisto’s release from online sources.

According to General Justin, the police have no information about Kalisto’s whereabouts or the identities of those detaining him.

“I heard on social media that he has been released, but I cannot confirm or deny these words. I heard from social media that I made statements saying the former mayor was released. These words are not true,” he said.

Justin stressed that Mr. Kalisto is not in police custody and the institution has not received any reports regarding the case of the detained former mayor.

“I have no information and I did not say that he was released because if he had been with us in the police, I would have followed the procedures.”

Kalisto, a former major of Juba, was apprehended while returning home at Hai Kuwait in Juba on March 30, 2024, according to his family.

His wife Ann Grace said security forces moving in a convoy of vehicles apprehended Kalisto, adding that two vehicles appeared in National Security’s colors, accompanied by a tinted white Toyota Harrier.

It is now 15 days since the former mayor of Juba was apprehended, and no relevant government institution has issued an official statement on his whereabouts or his crime.

Previously, Justin made a statement to Eye Radio that “he is said to have been released” in reference to Kalisto – but he now maintains that his statement was referring to social media reports.

“He is said to have been released, and in his house now. This is according to the information that I have heard on social media since yesterday.”

Following the former official’s disappearance, Eye Radio reached out to both the police spokesperson and NSS spokespersons a number of times.

But neither the police spokesperson nor the NSS spokesperson provided any clear information regarding Kalisto’s location and condition.

