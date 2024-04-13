13th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media

Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 1 hour ago

Maj. Gen Daniel Justine, Police Spokesperson - Moses Awan/Eye Radio - 3rd Jan. 2024

The national police spokesperson has clarified that he did not confirm the release of the former mayor of Juba, Kalisto Ladu, adding that he was only referring to social media reports.

Major General Daniel Justin said his previous statement to Eye Radio was taken ‘out of context’ and claimed that he only heard about Kalisto’s release from online sources.

According to General Justin, the police have no information about Kalisto’s whereabouts or the identities of those detaining him.

“I heard on social media that he has been released, but I cannot confirm or deny these words. I heard from social media that I made statements saying the former mayor was released. These words are not true,” he said.

Justin stressed that Mr. Kalisto is not in police custody and the institution has not received any reports regarding the case of the detained former mayor.

“I have no information and I did not say that he was released because if he had been with us in the police, I would have followed the procedures.”

Kalisto, a former major of Juba, was apprehended while returning home at Hai Kuwait in Juba on March 30, 2024, according to his family.

His wife Ann Grace said security forces moving in a convoy of vehicles apprehended Kalisto, adding that two vehicles appeared in National Security’s colors, accompanied by a tinted white Toyota Harrier.

It is now 15 days since the former mayor of Juba was apprehended, and no relevant government institution has issued an official statement on his whereabouts or his crime.

Previously, Justin made a statement to Eye Radio that “he is said to have been released” in reference to Kalisto – but he now maintains that his statement was referring to social media reports.

“He is said to have been released, and in his house now. This is according to the information that I have heard on social media since yesterday.”

Following the former official’s disappearance, Eye Radio reached out to both the police spokesperson and NSS spokespersons a number of times.

But neither the police spokesperson nor the NSS spokesperson provided any clear information regarding Kalisto’s location and condition.

 

Popular Stories
Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 1

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 2

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 3

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban 4

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang 5

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media

Published 1 hour ago

African Union urged to train South Sudan election officials

Published 19 hours ago

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published 19 hours ago

Parliament forms committee to study Kiir’s speech

Published 20 hours ago

Fuel stations closed over safety concerns are still working: assessment

Published 21 hours ago

WBGs halts illegal demarcation on railway tract

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!