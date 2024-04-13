Finance Minister Awow Chuang jets to US for World Bank, IMF meetings

The Minister of Finance and Planning Awow Daniel Chuang has jetted to the United States to participate in the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meeting next week.

The ministry confirmed the travel in a short statement on social media as Minister Awow appeared in photos attached being accompanied by his deputy Agok Makur at Juba International Airport.

On April 4, 2024, Finance Minister Chuang met with a team from the World Bank Group to discuss areas of cooperation and possibility of engaging in co-financing of infrastructural development projects.

“The meeting touched on the latest projects funded by the World Bank in the country such as the energy infrastructure project in Yei to generate electricity, a project that will be directly implemented by the government,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the team led by the Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Wendy Hughes also expressed interest in expanding support for infrastructural projects in the transport sector, digital connectivity and agriculture.

World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives among others, to discuss the state of the global economy and issues of international concern.

The global financial stakeholders gather every year the unique forum to discuss factors such as the growth outlook, financial stability, and poverty reduction.