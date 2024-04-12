African Union urged to train South Sudan election officials

The National Elections Commission has requested the African Union to build the capacity of South Sudan electoral officials to enable the country conduct free, fair, and transparent elections.

South Sudan is expected to hold general elections in December 2024 for the first time since independence to phase out the transitional period and usher in a democratically elected government.

NEC chairperson Professor Abednego Akok said the electoral officials need capacity building on how to conduct credible elections.

“The request which we need from them is mainly is technical. We are now looking forward to train our manpower and our commissioners either in Kenya or in Uganda or in South Africa or the experts can come here,” he told journalists.

Professor Akok made the remarks following a meeting with the AU Ambassador to South Sudan in the capital Juba on Friday.

“When they come, they will train more and when we go, few will go for training. So, these are some of the issues we discussed with them and I am sure he will assist us in this particular area.”

For his part, the African Union Ambassador to South Sudan confirmed receiving a request from the National Elections Commission.

Ambassador Jarom Biswaro said the AU is working on the request and will avail response soon.

“Let me confirm what the chair of National Elections Commission as told you. As I am talking to you, everything is being worked upon, the moment is here and what you will be informed.”

The AU diplomat further appealled to the peace parties to address their political differences and move the country forward.

Jarom Biswaro said the African Union supports the conduct of an inclusive, free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

“We believe as African Union, that the election should be conducted peacefully, transparently, credible and inclusively,” Biswaro said.

“Therefore, we hope and call upon the parties involved especial the political ones to recommit themselves through the dialogue to iron out to get the minimum requirement for the election to be successful, credible, transparent.”