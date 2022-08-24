Police chief urges peace forces to discipline unruly gangs

The Inspector-General of Police Lt. General Majak Akech has appealed to the unified forces to combat city crimes once they are graduated and deployed in few days.

General Akech said the citizens are faced with criminal activities of gang groups known as “Niggers” and “Toronto Boys” in Juba town.

The crimes, including street-snatching, kidnapping, pick-pocking and group fights, have resulted into loss of lives and injuries.

Speaking during a visit of the security mechanisms to the Gorom training center, General Akech said the peace forces will bolster security, once graduated

“You are going to do an additional service within this country. We have some few challenges represented by the “Toronto” and “Niggers” groups and those who are unlawful in the city of Juba.

Akech’s statement comes days after the shooting and wounding of a young woman by stray bullet from a policeman, allegedly firing at burglars.

Miss Deaf Africa Josephine Kiden was wounded on her right arm, while on her way home from an evening function with friends.

The government apologized and has transferred the beauty pageant to Nairobi Kenya, for further medical attention.

Gang-related crimes are commonly reportedly in Juba.

In the past few months, the country’s capital saw incidents of indiscriminate kidnappings by mysterious criminals driving mini-passenger buses or suspicious security vehicles in the streets.

General Akech said he expects the would-be graduated and deployed unified police to arrest criminals and restore peace across the country.

“We will talk more about them after graduation. With this force and with high spirits, morals, and the youth that I saw, you will arrest them and take them all to prison.”

“The criminal’s home is a prison, not roaming, and criminals’ home are in prison and not loitering in the city.”