24th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Police chief urges peace forces to discipline unruly gangs

Police chief urges peace forces to discipline unruly gangs

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 55 mins ago

Inspector-General of Police Lieutenant General Majak Akech (in blue) addresses peace soldiers in Gorom training center. | August 23rd 2022. | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio.

The Inspector-General of Police Lt. General Majak Akech has appealed to the unified forces to combat city crimes once they are graduated and deployed in few days.

General Akech said the citizens are faced with criminal activities of gang groups known as “Niggers” and “Toronto Boys” in Juba town.

The crimes, including street-snatching, kidnapping, pick-pocking and group fights, have resulted into loss of lives and injuries.

Speaking during a visit of the security mechanisms to the Gorom training center, General Akech said the peace forces will bolster security, once graduated

“You are going to do an additional service within this country. We have some few challenges represented by the “Toronto” and “Niggers” groups and those who are unlawful in the city of Juba.

Akech’s statement comes days after the shooting and wounding of a young woman by stray bullet from a policeman, allegedly firing at burglars.

Miss Deaf Africa Josephine Kiden was wounded on her right arm, while on her way home from an evening function with friends.

The government apologized and has transferred the beauty pageant to Nairobi Kenya, for further medical attention.

Gang-related crimes are commonly reportedly in Juba.

In the past few months, the country’s capital saw incidents of indiscriminate kidnappings by mysterious criminals driving mini-passenger buses or suspicious security vehicles in the streets.

General Akech said he expects the would-be graduated and deployed unified police to arrest criminals and restore peace across the country.

“We will talk more about them after graduation. With this force and with high spirits, morals, and the youth that I saw, you will arrest them and take them all to prison.”

“The criminal’s home is a prison, not roaming, and criminals’ home are in prison and not loitering in the city.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame 1

Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame

Published Friday, August 19, 2022

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam 2

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution 3

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution

Published Thursday, August 18, 2022

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity 4

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars thrash Djibouti 6-0 5

South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars thrash Djibouti 6-0

Published Thursday, August 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police chief urges peace forces to discipline unruly gangs

Published 55 mins ago

Foreign Ministry “regrets alleged rape” involving diplomat

Published 2 hours ago

Council of States writes to President Kiir to fire Monytuil

Published 3 hours ago

Odinga challenges election result in Supreme Court

Published 4 hours ago

Court press murder charges on suspected killers of Nimule chief

Published 5 hours ago

Wau hospital gets fuel, after 3 weeks of power outage

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.