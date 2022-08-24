Foreign Ministry “regrets alleged rape” involving diplomat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it has confirmed with regrets, that one of its diplomats was briefly interrogated over rape allegations in the United States.

Diplomat Charles Dickens Imene Oliha has been assigned to the permanent mission in New York, by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On Sunday, 46-year-old Oliha was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman in upper Manhattan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has learnt with regret the alleged rape incident involving one of its diplomats at the Permanent Mission in New York,” reads the statement published on the ministry’s official Facebook Page.

He was then released without charge due to his diplomatic immunity.

“The report from the Permanent Mission indicated that one of our diplomats was accused of rape by one of the locals in New York City. He was briefly interrogated by the police.”

The Ministry stated the investigation is still ongoing and will soon have clear details of what has transpired in that incident.

“The administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is paying keen attention to this report and will urgently takes appropriate measures to address it,” said the statement.

Reports in the U.S media, state that the survivor told police, how she was walking her dog around noon, when she was approached by a man in the lobby of her building.

According to a police report, Oliha and the woman were in the elevator together in the building when he announced he was coming upstairs.

After the woman said “No, you’re not,” he is said to have persisted and as she opened the door to her apartment. The detective said the aggressor forced his way inside and pinned her against the wall.

Oliha was arrested and questioned by police, before the detectives learned of his immunity, and freed him without charge.

