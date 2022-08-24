24th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Local teams to play home games away due to incomplete Juba stadium

Local teams to play home games away due to incomplete Juba stadium

Author: El-Sheikh Chol | Published: 2 hours ago

Juba National Stadium under construction. | Photo: Courtesy.

Zalan FC – Rumbek and Al-Hilal FC Wau are most likely to play their CAF games at Tanzania National Main Stadium due to the ongoing renovation at Juba national stadium.

The move comes after the country’s representative teams happened to play against Tanzanian and Zanzibar sides according to the inter-club draw by the Confederation of African Football.

Tanzania National Main Stadium, or rather Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Miburani ward of Temeke District in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium.

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Tanzania, where South Sudan teams are expected to play their home games at. | Photo: Courtesy.

According to South Sudan Football Assocation the two team have chosen the stadium as their home ground for their CAF game.

Victor Lawrence Lual, the Secretary-General of South Sudan Football Association said he has received the letter from the two teams regarding their home ground stadium.

“I have received the letter from Zalan FC of Rumbek and Al-Hilal FC of Wau, I have combined the two letters in one and forwarded to Tanzania federation,” victor confirmed.

SSFA Secretary General also revealed that they are waiting for the confirmation from Tanzania federation.

“We are still waiting for the respond of Tanzania side to respond to our letter,” he added.

Zalan FC Rumbek will play Tanzanian giant Young Africa FC in CAF champion’s league on date 9th, 10th, or 11th September as the first leg.

The second leg will be played a week later, while Al- Hilal FC will takle Zanzibar team Kipanga FC in the two games in confederation Cup.

Early this month, Al-Hilal Football Club wrote to the President of the national Football Association, to give them financial support that will enable to cater for the participation in the tournament.

In June, the Secretary-General of South Sudan Football Association said, the national stadium, currently under construction, will be ready by September.

 

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame 1

Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame

Published Friday, August 19, 2022

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam 2

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution 3

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution

Published Thursday, August 18, 2022

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity 4

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars thrash Djibouti 6-0 5

South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars thrash Djibouti 6-0

Published Thursday, August 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt rewards 51 veteran teachers for their “patriotic” service

Published 20 mins ago

Church calls on govt to restore security in Upper Nile State

Published 1 hour ago

Local teams to play home games away due to incomplete Juba stadium

Published 2 hours ago

Police chief urges peace forces to discipline unruly gangs

Published 2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry “regrets alleged rape” involving diplomat

Published 3 hours ago

Council of States writes to President Kiir to fire Monytuil

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.