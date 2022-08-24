Local teams to play home games away due to incomplete Juba stadium

Zalan FC – Rumbek and Al-Hilal FC Wau are most likely to play their CAF games at Tanzania National Main Stadium due to the ongoing renovation at Juba national stadium.

The move comes after the country’s representative teams happened to play against Tanzanian and Zanzibar sides according to the inter-club draw by the Confederation of African Football.

Tanzania National Main Stadium, or rather Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Miburani ward of Temeke District in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium.

According to South Sudan Football Assocation the two team have chosen the stadium as their home ground for their CAF game.

Victor Lawrence Lual, the Secretary-General of South Sudan Football Association said he has received the letter from the two teams regarding their home ground stadium.

“I have received the letter from Zalan FC of Rumbek and Al-Hilal FC of Wau, I have combined the two letters in one and forwarded to Tanzania federation,” victor confirmed.

SSFA Secretary General also revealed that they are waiting for the confirmation from Tanzania federation.

“We are still waiting for the respond of Tanzania side to respond to our letter,” he added.

Zalan FC Rumbek will play Tanzanian giant Young Africa FC in CAF champion’s league on date 9th, 10th, or 11th September as the first leg.

The second leg will be played a week later, while Al- Hilal FC will takle Zanzibar team Kipanga FC in the two games in confederation Cup.

Early this month, Al-Hilal Football Club wrote to the President of the national Football Association, to give them financial support that will enable to cater for the participation in the tournament.

In June, the Secretary-General of South Sudan Football Association said, the national stadium, currently under construction, will be ready by September.

