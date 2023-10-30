30th October 2023
Poem: Forced Marriage – To Be Forced into Arranged Marriage

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Child marriage in South Sudan is deeply rooted in gender inequality and harmful social norms, according to UNICEF. (Photo: UNICEF South Sudan).

A South Sudanese secondary school student in Lakes State has composed a powerful poem against forced and early marriage, during the commemorated the Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment Day of Action (PSEAH).

PSEAH Day of Action is a global campaign that rallies everyone at all levels of organizations to take responsibility in preventing and responding to sexual exploitation and abuse.

The campaign identifies that sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment is sometimes perpetrated by humanitarian and development workers against program participants, community members, or fellow staff members.

As such, the event calls on all staff to ensure that they know their organization’s reporting procedures, and report anything they feel may violate the organization’s PSEAH Code of Conduct.

The poem titled; “Forced Marriage: To Be Forced into Arranged Marriage” was written by Susan Yar Maciek, a student at Abukloi Secondary School in Rumbek town, and was recited before the U.S. Ambassador Michael J. Adler during his visit to Rumbek on October 19, 2023.

It is a fiction about the plight of a young girl being forced to marry a man 20 years older than her, and with whom she is not in love.

Feeling helpless after her own family’s approval of the marriage decision, she then contemplates taking her own life.

Poem: “Forced Marriage: To Be Forced into Arranged Marriage”.

By Susan Yar Maciek

…………………….

The plane tickets for South Sudanese are ready

The passports are ready

The family is ready, but I am not ready.

Forced into a loveless marriage

Arrangements being made against my will

Bridal gown; jewelry; wedding reception.

Everything being done against my will

Who can I complain to? Who will listen?

My own family will not listen; they are my enemies.

The Hennah is put on my hands and feet.

The oil is put in my hair as if blood has been shed.

Slowly dripping down my lonely soul,

The satin maroon bridal dress has come,

Laid out like a sheet over a coffin of the deceased.

Fancy silver slippers, golden heeled wedding shoes.

The jewelry lay out as if I were sold.

Yes, sold for the price of my freedom.

Silver anklets round my ankles

Like a metal ball and chain that will forever

Hold me down, that will forever keep me from escaping.

Golden bangles spread up to my arms

Remind me of deadly eternal locked handcuffs.

Colorful glass bangles cut into my very skin

Drawing blood from inside my heart and soul.

This is not a marriage? It is some sort of barter,

The coming in-laws have asked for everything

To fill their house; to fill their pockets.

Then reality takes over; I then realize

My parents do not care!

Why are they putting me through this punishment?

Death would be more welcome for me.

I could not live in a place that has been compared to a warm oven.

A place where women are regarded as second-class citizens.

Where women are covered from top to bottom.

I was born during the war; I was born to rebel,

To stand up for my rights; to fight for my rights

What are my parents doing? Can’t they understand?

I don’t want to live here; I don’t want to marry this man,

As the man I am about to marry is twenty years older than me.

He may be rich, and educated; but he can never make me happy.

The priest has come, he asks me three times

If I accept this man as my husband; I am quiet, I cannot think.

I have no choice; the poison is near.

Just one drop, then two

I am now in another world away from hurt; away from deceit.

I am in a place of being looked after and loved.

I am with the angels; the hurt has ceased, I am now in total peace.

 

 

 

