30th October 2023
Ex-Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales given three-year ban by Fifa

Ex-Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales given three-year ban by Fifa

Author: BBC | Published: 1 hour ago

Jenni Hermoso was kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales (The Telegraph).

Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years.

Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England.

He was provisionally banned by Fifa but initially refused to resign, before eventually stepping down in September.

On Monday, Fifa announced the three-year ban for breaching Article 13 of their disciplinary code.

Rubiales, 46, claimed the kiss at the post-match presentation ceremony was “mutual” and “consensual” but Hermoso said it was not consensual, and filed a legal complaint.

World governing body Fifa confirmed the case concerned the “events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days”.

It added: “In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Fifa disciplinary code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the Fifa appeal committee.

“Fifa reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”

