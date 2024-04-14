Parliament to probe illegal logging in Morobo

The National Legislative Assembly has resolved to form a committee to investigate allegations of rampant and illegal logging activities in Morobo County of Central Equatoria State.

Honorable Paulino Lukudu said the August House has received “disturbing” reports about unsustainable logging involving national and international companies in Morobo.

Lukudu, who represents Central Equatoria at the national parliament, said South Sudan should abolish logging to live up to its commitment of conserving the environment and combating climate as stipulated in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He said a motion was tabled in the National Parliament on Friday to address the illegal cutting of trees currently occurring in Panyume village near the Ugandan border.

“We have been getting disturbing information time and again about the continues issues affecting Central Equatoria people and specifically about the issue of logging,” he said.

“The MP from Morobo tabled a motion about the illegal logging, and according to the motion, both the national and international companies are doing logging in the area, and it is illegal.”

He stated that the illegal logging is not only happening in Morobo, but also in neighboring Kajo-Keji and Lainya counties.

According to him, the practice is contributing to the gradual destruction of the natural landscape and could in the long run lead to deforestation and change in climatic pattern.

Honorable Lukudu said parliament deliberated on the issue and recommended the formation of an investigation committee which will soon travel to the affected areas.

“The motion has been tabled and the deliberations recommended that an investigation committee be formed to go to Morobo County and investigate the illegal logging that is happening.”

The committee will subsequently compile a report to enable the legislature to respond.

Economists say illegal logging in South Sudan is persistent in the heavily wooded areas bordering Northern Uganda and DR Congo.

In October 2020, the state government issued an order, banning logging in all of its six counties in an attempt to stop deforestation and preserve some rare tree species.

